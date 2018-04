It was a night of mixed results for our Māori swimmers competing at the XXI Commonwealth Games, with Corey Main finishing in third place in the 100m backstroke and Bronagh Ryan coming in at 6th place in the 100m freestyle.

But all eyes were on our youngest Māori athlete, 16-year-old Laticia-Leigh Transom who competed in the 4 x 100m freestyle relay.

Transom led the New Zealand team last night in what was a strong performance.

Unfortunately, the duo did not finish in the top three.