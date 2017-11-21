MIT welcomes Dame Te Atairangikaahu Nursing Scholarship

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the Dame Te Atairangikaahu Nursing Scholarship at Wintec to encourage more Māori into health. The $6000 per year assistance towards the cost of tuition has long been sought after by the Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT). Today the bid was formalised.

It's been a long time coming. Waikato-Tainui finally arriving at Ngā Kete Wānanga Marae to confer the Dame Te Atairangikaahu Nursing Scholarship on MIT.

For the first time, an MIT student will be awarded the $6000 a year scholarship to go towards the cost of tuition for a period of three years. It's a massive assistance for students like Kayla who is in her first year of study in nursing.

Kayla Te Ruki (Ngāti Rārua, Ngāti Kurī) says, "I think it's really great for Māori nursing students because it provides us with a boost in our study."

The Counties-Manukau District Health Board is currently aiming to have a nursing workforce where at least 15% are Māori. However, MIT hopes to push that target even further.

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the scholarship programme, 10 Wintec students were awarded earlier this year.

Local organisations are being sought to assist in the programme at MIT.

Deputy Chief Executive Māori at MIT, Robert Sullivan, says, "The funding does come from MIT, however, we do hope the scholarship continues to help more students in the future."

The scholarship will be divided between two lucky MIT students who have completed their Bachelor of Nursing this year.

]They will be announced at an acknowledgement dinner this Saturday.