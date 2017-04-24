Missing 11-year-old Thames boy found

11-year-old Tematau Wilson who went missing in Thames on Sunday 23 April has been found safe and well at a Paeroa address this morning.

Tematau lives in Te Aroha but was with his family in Thames when he walked off and was last seen near the BP service station at the southern end of Thames.

Police say he may have attempted to walk in the direction of Kopu after remarking to his family that he planned on walking to his nana in Waharoa.

Police would like to thank those members of the public who provided information and assistance.