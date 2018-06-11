Miss World to arrive in Aotearoa today

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar. Source: Facebook, Miss World

For the first time in history two, Miss World titleholders are about to step foot in Aotearoa today and will be welcomed with a haka powhiri by kapa haka group KaiHaka at Auckland’s international airport.

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar from India, Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico and other Miss World team members are visiting as part of their Beauty With a Purpose worldwide humanitarian tour.

During the visit, the group will attend different cultural activities and visit schools to film part of a documentary about LearnCoach, an online website co-founded by Miss World New Zealand 2015 Deborah Lambie and Young New Zealander of the Year 2018 Dave Cameron.

Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle on her way. Source: Instagram

The website features online free tutorials to help students succeed in their NCEA exams and has been used by more than 150,000 students.

Lambie presented LearnCoach as her Beauty With A Purpose project at Miss World 2015 and it was chosen as one of the top projects.

“It’s really exciting that they continue to be so supportive of LearnCoach,” says Lambie.

In 2016 Lambie was invited to be a judge in the Beauty With a Purpose section at the Miss World competition and the CEO of Miss World Julia Morley made a significant donation to LearnCoach.

The current Miss World New Zealand 2018 Jessica Tyson of Te Ātihaunui-ā-Paparangi says she’s excited to hosts the guests.

“I feel so lucky as a wahine Māori to be able to showcase our Māori culture to our beautiful guests because it is the most amazing part about our country. I know it will be a memorable experience for them.”

Pouwhakahaere of KaiHaka Eruera Rarere-Wilton says he is honoured to welcome the guests today.

The visitors will be in Auckland from Monday to Thursday this week.