Miromoda winners to showcase at NZ Fashion Week

A group of indigenous fashion designers have won their spot to showcase at the New Zealand Fashion Week.

Fourteen shortlisted entrants faced a panel of judges at the Miromoda Annual Fashion Design competition in Porirua.

Misty Ratima from Napier took out the supreme award. In a message posted to Facebook she said her time at the competition in the weekend “was the best.”

“I submitted two collections for competition and am stoked to have come first equal with my super talented, super wahine friend Nichola for the 'Avant Garde' section. I'm also honoured to have been named the 'Overall Winner' of Miromoda 2018.

“Congratulations to all the designers that made it through to NZ Fashion Week this round. I'm looking forward to enjoying it with some of my closest designer mates.”

Aucklanders Zannah-Rose Thornicroft and Henele Taufalele were winners in the Emerging Designer section.

Bobby Campbell Luke from Auckland won the Established Designer award.

New Zealand Fashion week will take place from August 27 to September 2.

Official Results

2018 SUPREME WINNER

Misty Ratima (Napier)



EMERGING DESIGNER WINNERS

Zannah-Rose Thornicroft and Henele Taufalele (Auckland)



AVANT-GARDE DESIGNER WINNERS – 1st equal

Misty Ratima (Napier) and Nichola Te Kiri (Hamilton)



ESTABLISHED DESIGNER WINNER

Bobby Campbell Luke (Auckland)



EMERGING DESIGNERS RUNNERS UP

Paige MacDonald (Wanganui)

Taongahuia Maxwell (Rotorua)

Te Orihau Karaitiana (Napier)



ESTABLISHED DESIGNERS RUNNERS UP