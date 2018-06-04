Miromoda runway fashion show back for Matariki

New Zealand's most talented Māori fashion designers are set to showcase at the Miromoda Runway Show this month as part of Matariki celebrations.

Designers around the country have submitted their work to be part of the show and a shortlist of eight entrants will be notified tomorrow to present to judges on June 30 at Pataka Gallery in Porirua, says spokesperson Ata Te Kanawa.

Organisers say, “These eight designers are selected from the nationwide Miromoda competition, the winner of which is then announced after the Miromoda Runway Show. At the end of the show you'll have the opportunity to buy pieces from the designers collections.”

The competition provides a great pathway for the youth of Porirua to build confidence and showcase their creative talents through modelling and fashion design.

“These initiatives provide fantastic opportunities for students at high school, tertiary and post-graduate levels.”

The competition will be judged by the Indigenous Māori Fashion Apparel Board - a panel made up of Dame Pieter Stewart, founder of NZ Fashion Week, New Zealand Fashion Week Event Manager Janey Evett and Lucire fashion magazine publisher, Jack Yan.

This year’s show is a Women's Suffrage 125 event, part of the national campaign commemorating 125 years of women achieving the right to vote.