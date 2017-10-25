Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Ministry cracks down on illegal kaimoana sales online

By Online News - Rereātea
  • Wellington

A significant increase in the number of illegal seafood sales via Facebook has prompted the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to warn those offending that they will face penalties for violating the Fisheries Act. 

Since the beginning of the year, MPI has received more than 160 calls and emails reporting Facebook posts by people selling recreationally caught seafood including crayfish, kina and pāua.

MPI Fisheries Compliance Manager Greg Keys says it's likely that most people who are posting about seafood for sale know that their actions are illegal.

