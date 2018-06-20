Minister's decision to cancel Hato Pētera's integration agreement

Hato Pētera College on Auckland’s North Shore appears set to be closed down after Education Minister Chris Hipkins made an interim decision to cancel the school's integration agreement.

The integration agreement allows the school to become part of the state system and receive funding.

"In April this year the proprietor of Hato Petera College, the Roman Catholic Bishop of Auckland and I decided to initiate a consultation process on the future of the college," Chris Hipkins says.

"Despite the extensive work of the commissioner, previous boards of trustees, teaching staff and the community, concerns about the college's finances, human resourcing, curriculum and its low student numbers remain.”

Hato Pētera College has suffered a major decline in student numbers and in its 90th year is down to just one student, Stephanie Pomare.

Hipkins says the commissioner now has 28 days to provide any further information on the proposed cancelation after which he will make his final decision.

"I've announced this publically in the interest of transparency, I will not, however, be making any further comments until the final decision is made.”

