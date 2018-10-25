Minister announces 175 new homes for Te Kauwhata

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Phil Twyford has announced that 175 KiwiBuild homes are to be built in Te Kauwhata.

Twyford said the ballot for the first 10 KiwiBuild homes will open on Monday 29 October at the Lakeside development in Te Kauwhata. They are modern two-bedroom standalone homes priced at $480,000.

"Te Kauwhata is expected to be a major growth area in North Waikato. That's why in July, I confirmed $38 million of 10 year interest-free loans to Waikato District Council to support major infrastructure projects around Te Kauwhata to enable the building of more houses.

"At the time, I said I hope we'll see affordable starter homes for young families built right here in Lakeside, and now there will be thanks to Winton and KiwiBuild.”

Twyford said KiwiBuild will continue to offer a range of affordable homes for first home buyers, from inner-city apartments to lifestyle-focused standalone homes, across the country.

"This will be a great option for young families who have been locked out of the housing market to live in an area with significant lifestyle benefits,"

Work on the homes has started and it is estimated that the first ten will be completed by Christmas 2019.