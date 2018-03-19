Mike King's I Am Hope Tour reaches North Island

Mike King's I am Hope Tour has reached Wellington today after completing a 14-day scooter journey through the South Island.

As part of the tour. King and several others are travelling nationwide by motor scooter to promote mental health awareness.

In total the tour will visit around 45 schools and address 20,000 people.

Three youth ambassadors travelling with the group say a highlight so far has been meeting so many rangatahi.

“Every town has been amazing. A big mihi out to all the kura that are out there and everyone who’s invited us into your guy’s town,” ambassador Haydz Allen said in a video posted to Facebook.

Visiting communities in Blenheim was another highlight for Allen because “there were so many questions that were asked and so many people that were really wanting to engage in conversation about a lot of the topics,” he says.

“I’m definitely looking forward to the diversity of going from the South Island to the North.”

Meanwhile, King says one of his highlights last week was meeting a young boy in Blenheim who had remembered him from when he spoke at his school last year.

“[He] just wanted to say thank you and how his life has gotten a whole lot better since then so it’s really cool,” King says in the video.

“My highlight every day is the same. Those kids are phenomenal.”

Otago Boys High School performs giant haka during a visit from the I Am Hope tour.

This week the tour is next scheduled to visit Masterton, Palmerston North, Taihape, Taupō, Napier, Gisborne, Tologa Bay and Hicks Bay.

It will finish in Kaikohe on Thursday March 29.