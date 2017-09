The Mika Haka Foundation held its annual Mana Wahine programme recently, connecting Māori and Pasifika women of influence with young women to help boost their self-confidence.

Suicide activist and candidate for The Opportunities Party Mika Haka brought speakers Dame Valerie Adams and Kiri Nathan. Together they shared their stories of struggle and success to inspire and empower the 14 to 16 year olds, some who are identified as at risk.