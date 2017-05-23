Meth addict kicks habit and reaches out to help others

A young mother of three Bobbie-Lee Edwards from Bridge Pā has kicked her methamphetamine addiction, staying clear of the drug now for almost five months. Now she wants to help others get off P.

It's happier family times now for Bobbie-Lee as she has been off meth for over four months.

“It's been very hard, I'm lucky I have supportive Mum and Dad my family have been awesome. I think without them I don't think I would've come out as well as I did on the other side. I guess I'm lucky in that sense.”

Coming off the drug left her tired and feeling depressed, but since then, she has changed her circle of friends. She keeps herself as busy as possible and even shared her story on social media.

“It was overwhelming with all the people commenting, over 50,000 views. I’m like whoa I was buzzing out. It's on Mums Facebook, so one of the things that helped me was to cut all ties with that drug. I got rid of my phone and got rid of my Facebook.”

Her message to those struggling with the drug?

“It's never too late to make it right and make a change. No matter how deep you think you are or how bad you think you've been. All the bad things you think you've done it's never too late.”

The messages she's received from others wanting help has made her consider a new career path of helping others overcome addiction.