Men and women wanted for Eastland Port

The Eastland Port in Gisborne has had a record year, exporting nearly three million logs, but it's struggling to find workers to fill its positions and says that having more women workers would be great.

"I think it's a reasonable to say that the industry is struggling to find the people who want to get out and work and do the jobs that we've got which is a bit sad in a region like ours with the high unemployment rates. But there's no doubt if you want to work there's a job out there for you," says Andrew Gaddum, Eastland Port general manager.

Gisborne has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country, with around 1,900 people unemployed out of a labour force of 27,000 people.

"There is a high level of sustainable harvest out there, so as I say, whether it be on the port or on harvesting, truck driving, wherever those jobs will be sustainable. It is a commodity item and it will go through cycles but I think in general most of the literature and research has been done there is a worldwide shortage of fibre and Tairāwhiti has got a load of it," says Gaddum.

But it's not just jobs for men that the port say they are looking for, they'd like to see more women.

"I mean, the view that it's a masculine industry and you need to be all brawny and all the rest of it, it's really not the case. It's all machinery-based principally and the more women the better cause they're a lot easier on the gear".

