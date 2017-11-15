Melanesian building restoration supported by Heritage NZ and iwi

By Taroi Black
  • Auckland

Heritage New Zealand has restored a Melanesian Mission building which was once the central hub for local Aucklanders in the 1860s. Local iwi, Ngāti Whātua and Ngāti Pāoa were also present at the event.

This landmark stone building has given local Māori a close relationship with the Melanesian culture.

Ngāti Whātua spokesperson Naida Glavish says, “It's a day of reflection. It's recognising those who were here and to also acknowledge our ancestors who supported the Melanesian families that were here.”

Anglican Bishop George Takeli says, “It's a deep friendship actually. I mentioned it in my speech that this is the turangawaewae, it's something that captures the whole of our life and faith, and our imaginations.”

Cared for by Heritage New Zealand, the Melanesian Mission building has been closed for a year and a half while strengthening and restoration work on this heritage icon has been carried out.

Māori Heritage Deputy Chief Executive Te Kenehi Teira says, “Heritage New Zealand were focussed on recognising the historic significance of this place and what we did differently was, establishing a restaurant so that people can come and enjoy the food and history of the area.”

The Melanesian Mission was built on Māori land. This was also the site of the Kohimarama Conference in 1860 with Governor Thomas Browne and local iwi.

Glavish says, “The original name to this place was Kohimaramara, but then they changed to Kohimarama. However, that name was taken up to the hill at the back and this place was then called Mission Bay. That was the decision made by the local council.”

The Mission was established here to provide young Melanesian men with a Christian education.

More in Auckland

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    22 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community