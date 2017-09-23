Meka Whaitiri maintains Ikaroa-Rāwhiti support

Incumbent Ikaroa-Rawhiti MP Meka Whaitiri of the Labour Party is celebrating with her supporters after claiming the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti seat once again.

According to Election Aotearoa polls, Whaitiri has held a strong lead throughout the race. The voting count has also showed she has been a clear favourite throughout the night.

With 95.6% of booths counted, Meka is well ahead on 9,043 votes,

Māori seat Labour MPs announced earlier this year that they would remove themselves from the party list and luckily Whaitiri has won the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti seat for Labour as they predicted.

It is clear to see that Whaitiri has a strong hold over her electorate and she will continue to represent Ikaroa-Rāwhiti.

Whaitiri first assumed office in June 2013 following the sudden death of the late Hon Parekura Horomia.