Media continue to be shut out of Te Tii Marae

Media were still not permitted to film on Te Tii Marae premises. Police also restricted media from filming the arrival of the Governor General Patsy Reddy on her first official welcome as well.

Media were still not permitted by the Te Tii Marae committee to film any proceedings, despite marae kaumatua Kingi Taurua disapproval.

Kingi Taurua – Te Tii Marae Kaumātua says, "The horse has already bolted and I am sad. The reason we have the media is that the nation is informed about what's going on here. How else would they know what's going on here, this Marae actually belongs to the nation not Ngāpuhi we are only the caretakers."

While Police had also pushed the media from the road we were still able to get a glimpse of the Governor General’s first official welcome onto Te Tii Marae.

Naida Glavish – Ngāti Whātua says, "No matter the Marae, each has its own system of running things and we all know that the first custom is taking care of our guests and based on that I could never tell any Marae how they should be treating their manuhiri."

Meanwhile, Willie Jackson revealed that while he would be maintaining his community roles next week he would be resigning from his positions at Radio Live, Waatea, Marae and Te Mātāwai as well.

Jackson says, "I don't want to talk at this stage about the Labour Party but wait until tomorrow ok."

Jackson says at 10am tomorrow he will make an announcement and confirm the direction of his political allegiance.