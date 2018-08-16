Media banned from Koroneihana 2018

Media have been advised that access onto Turangawaewae Marae will not be available throughout the duration of Koroneihana 2018 celebrations.

The move comes in the wake of revelations that the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) had visited the King's office in Hopuhopu, north of Ngaruawahia, in late July.

The SFO had removed documents and hard drives belonging to an unnamed individual under investigation.

The search follows allegations relating to the misuse iwi funds for a stomach stapling operation, which has been confirmed by the office, although the individual concerned has not been named.

Koroneihana 2018 commences on Friday 17 August and runs to Tuesday 21 August 2018.

Kiingi Tuheitia will deliver his annual Koroneihana address on Tuesday 21 August 2018 at 1pm.

The speech will be live streamed via the Kiingitanga Facebook page.

All footage will also be available on the Kiingitanga YouTube channel.