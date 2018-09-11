McDs upsizes their reo Māori

A Hamilton McDonalds worker has been told by her manager not to speak Māori in the restaurant. The 19-year-old Māori speaker says she was shocked and saddened at the directive as she was keen to celebrate Māori Language Week.

Janine Eru-Taueki has been working at McDonalds for six months and was told last Thursday by a shift manager that the directive stems from complaints received by customers and staff.

"I grew angry then sad," said Eru-Taueki.

"This is the first time I've been told by anyone that I can't speak Māori. This is Māori Language Week, but to us students of that school speaking Māori is normal. I speak Māori all the time."

Eru-Taueki was told by her manager that speaking another language could be considered rude to customers.

Te Kāea spoke to a McDonalds representative over the phone who said speaking another language than English could be considered rude to the customer and they may think they're being talked about.

"I don't agree because Māori is an official language of this country," she says.

"Some of the customers come up and ask if they can make their order in Māori. I was really sad the other night because I couldn't speak to them in Māori myself."

McDonald's New Zealand says there seems to be a misunderstanding as they didn't receive any complaints from customers regarding Eru-Taueki.

However, they say the sitation has raised the issue of their policy and staff speaking Māori.

They will speak to Eru-Taueki and look to build policies supporting Māori Language Week activities.