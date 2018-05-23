McDonalds launches Te Reo Māori menu

Hastings McDonalds is the first in the country to introduce bilingual menus, written in both English and Māori, with plans to roll it out too all McDonalds restaurants in Hawke's Bay.

"It's amazing. It really is amazing and as I said it's a first and we're all embracing it," says Carmel Berghan, operations manager Hawke's Bay.

A selection of iconic menu items have been translated onto a menu card for customers who can choose to use the Māori names when ordering.

"It's awesome, It's a breakthrough in the reo. Māoridom's coming through well and truly and it looks good," says customer Tom Kupa.

It's the busiest McDonalds in Hawke's Bay and on average has 13,000 people walk through its doors every week.

"Kia kaha ae, kia kaha, give it heaps. It's good, something new, for some it's a challenge and it's a good challenge," says Cindy Mareikura.

Around 60 per cent of the 120 staff here identify as Māori but everyone is giving the new words a go.

"Some of them were a wee bit nervous but I hear in the staff room- we have menus in there- people are trying to get their pronunciations right and there's giggles and laughter but everyone is actively trying to do their bit to make it work," says Berghan.

The plan is to roll the menus out to all the other restaurants in Hawke's Bay - Napier, Taradale and Havelock North.