Maungakiekie to close to motor vehicles

As of next week, Maungakiekie in Auckland will permanently close to all motor vehicles.

The exception is continued vehicle access for people who have limited mobility and are unable to safely walk to the summit; they or their drivers can obtain an access code.

The changes were announced in early March and can now be implemented following the completion of the reconfigured summit road entrance.

Maungakiekie was one of the largest pā in the region and some of the best-preserved records of early Māori life can be seen there in the many terraces.