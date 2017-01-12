Maungaharuru Tangitu to gift back four reserves

Today marks 150 years since the Crown's illegal confiscation of almost all hapū lands of Maungaharuru Tangitū in northern Hawke's Bay. As part of its cultural redress, they are set to receive four significant Department of Conservation reserves, which they will then gift back to New Zealand.

The four sites are Boundary Stream Scenic Reserve, Bellbird Bush Scenic Reserve, and the balance of Opouahi Scenic Reserve in the Maungaharuru Range, as well as the coastal Whakaari Landing Place Reserve.

All of the areas have significant cultural and historical significance to the hapū and integral to the mana and identify of the hapū.

Speaking in Māori, General Manager of Maungaharuru Tangitū Trust says today signifies the rangatiratanga of the hapū and their connection to the land.

Come Wednesday 18th January there will be a special pohiri at 11.30 for the gifting back of the reserves with representatives from DOC, Maungaharuru Tangitū, Office of Treaty Settlements and the Napier Mayor Bill Dalton.