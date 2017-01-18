Maungaharuru to gift back reserves

Maungaharuru Tangitu Trust will this morning gift back four Hawke's Bay reserves to New Zealand after they were illegally confiscated 150 years ago.

The four reserves are part of their Treaty of Waitangi settlement that happened in 2013 where Crown acknowledged its grievances against Maungaharuru Tangitū hapū, and land confiscations which left them almost all but landless.

Boundary Stream Scenic Reserve, Bellbird Bush Scenic Reserve, Opouahi Scenic Reserve and Whakaari Landing Place Reserve will be gifted back today and will be co-managed with hapū and the Department of Conservation.

The official ceremony will take place at 11.30am at Tangoio Marae in northern Hawkes Bay.