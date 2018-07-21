Maui's Hook movie encouraging kōrero around suicide

The riveting Maui’s Hook movie kicks off its world premiere at the New Zealand International Film Festival at Auckland’s ASB Waterfront Theatre tonight.

Māui's Hook, a new documentary film by Māori psychologist and filmmaker Paora Joseph, brings discussions of suicide into the spotlight through the brave testimony of five grieving families.

Executive Producer, Quintin Hita, says, “Those who are dying are children. We must stop hurting them. We need to reveal the depth of this issue to the world.”

The film weaves narratives and non-fiction, raw interviews with families who have lost someone to suicide with symbolic story dramatisation of a young Māori man going through.

Paora Joseph says, “A lot of those social issues come through colonisation, there's a lot of identity issues that our rangatahi face, I think the film embrace a lot of those issues, it brings them to light but in a compassionate way.”

The film shows the journey of mourning whānau to the Cape to perform spiritual ceremonies. Stopping in at marae along the way to share in a healing process

“Incredibly brave, incredibly vulnerable and saying look this happened to us,” says Joseph.

“This could happen to and if it does happen to you don't be afraid, talk about it.”

Following tonight’s screening, Maui’s Hook will be taken to communities and marae throughout the country.

Interview with Quinton Hita at Maui’s Hook world premiere

TE KURU DEWES

I'm here with Quinton Hita, the executive producer of the film. Quinton, tell us, what was the main driver in putting this together?

QUINTON HITA

To address the issues/burden of shame being dealt with by grieving loved ones.

TE KURU DEWES

We've seen a change in Māori protocols over the years in relation to suicide, can you provide an insight into this?

QUINTON HITA

It was made to be seen as something to be ashamed of, with those lost to suicide being buried outside of the cemetery, not having a photo put up in the meeting house. Now we're seeing more compassion for the families who are going through this.

TE KURU DEWES

To wrap up, why was Māuis Hook chosen as the title?

QUINTON HITA

For youth to follow the example of their ancestor Māui and endure the tough times.