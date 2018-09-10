Matific is now available in Te Reo Māori

Matific is a game-based learning resource that has been academically proven to help improve student test scores. Today Matific is available in 46 countries and available in 27 languages- the latest being in Te Reo Māori.

Matific allows students to incorporate the Māori language into their maths curriculum.

Hemi Kelly of Ngati Maniapoto, Ngati Tahu, Ngati Whaoa and translator of the program says, "It's a programme, a game which teaches maths to students and is designed to make maths fun, engaging and interactive. For me this is a great way to attract students to subjects like maths [and] science. They learn a lot".

The program also encourages both Māori and non-Māori students to learn, speak and engage with the language.

Kelly says, "Maths has it's own language so there's a lot to be learnt. When I was involved with this I didn't think it was hard but when you translate it to Māori you have to think about where words should be placed because you can see when the students give their answers- they'll give their answer here in English, but some of the Māori answers are a priority."

Matific is designed to improve maths results, ensuring students' ability to master skills from addition and long division to primary level statistics.

The national manager for Matific in New Zealand, Charlene Macrae says, "First of all it means we are genuine in our vision to provide students the opportunity to have access to powerful resources like Matific. Matific is about putting pedagogy first, it's about nuturing insightful discovery, most importantly it's about making a positive impact on the attitude towards learning mathematics."

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Ara Rima are the 2018 Matific competition winners and competed against schools from across New Zealand and Australia.

