Mather not seeking TWoA extension

Dr. Jim Mather’s time at the helm of Te Wānanga o Aotearoa (TWoA) will come to a close in October after the ex-Māori Television CEO announced he will not seek a contract extension.

Dr. Mather was appointed as the CEO of TWoA, the second largest tertiary provider in Aoteaoa, in 2013.

Te Mana Whakahaere, the council of TWoA, had been considering Dr Mather’s reappointment when he made the anouncement.

Dr. Mather has cited family reasons as the overriding reason for his decision.

Te Mana Whakahaere Chairperson Vanessa Eparaima says, “Under Dr. Mather’s leadership, we have achieved substantial progress to consolidate and achieve our vision of whānau transformation through education.

“As a result of his notice we have been given ample time to establish a robust process to find the very best chief executive to lead the wānanga forward.”

Dr. Mather will remain in the role while an extensive search for a new CEO is carried out.

“I’m committed to giving my all to leading Te Wānanga o Aotearoa until my contract concludes in October,” says Dr. Mather.

“However, my passion and commitment for the wānanga will never die.”