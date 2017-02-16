Matatini: Kahungunu marae get new bedding

1500 mattresses have been delivered to some 20 plus marae in Ngāti Kahungunu in need of bedding to host the many visitors and performers for this year's Te Matatini.

For the last couple of weeks deliveries of 200 mattresses a day have been arriving at the Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust offices.

They're all destined to be dropped off to various marae in the area along with new sheets and new pillows.

"There are not enough beds at our marae so to enable us to host everyone, we've purchased these so that everyone can stay at the marae and sports clubs," says Meihana Watson.

Whatuiapiti Marae trustee Erin Sandilands says they are extremely grateful to receive brand new bedding for their guests, "Oh it's awesome I can't remember the last time that we had new mattresses."

The mattresses are good quality and have a life span of around five to seven years, "They're quite thick and they're quite firm which is what you need in a marae, everyone knows it's not always the most comfortable sleeping at the marae and the pillows are good quality too," explains Tu Chapman, HTST.

Everything was purchased by the post settlement governance entity Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust, "We put a budget in and we allowed for up to $120,000 to provide mattresses for all of the places who needed them," says the trusts chairman, Liz Graham.

At the end of Matatini all the mattresses will be given back to the marae.