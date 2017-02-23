Matatini excitement spreads world wide

30% of the total numbers of viewers who live stream Te Matatini are watching from overseas in Australia and the USA. In the USA specifically, the places where people are most commonly live streaming are from are Hawaii and California and the interest continues to grow.

Stephen Smith, Executive of the digital department at Maori Television says that were able to provide those connections and links that transcend geographic boundaries that speak to more of who they are and where they’re from than simply the country in which they are living, and we see a massive appetite for that.

Te Matatini live stream is currently only available to NZ, Australia and America and a large number of Maori who currently resides in London, are disappointed that they aren’t able to access the live stream but Stephen says that the decision to allow live streaming in other countries is determined on a rights basis by the owner of Te Matatini.

He says that he can sympathize with the whanau in London and that what he could re-assure them is that many of the highlights of Te Matatini will be available on a global basis, it’s the live stream primarily that has that geographic knockdown.

Although not all countries are able to view Te Mataini yet, the support continues to flow in from all corners of the globe. Ani-Oriwia Adds, Te Kaea.