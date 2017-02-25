Matatini 2017 - Te Kāheru Matarau ā Hauā

Te Kāheru Matarau ā Hauā represents Ngāti Hauā and is an affiliate to Ngāti Te Oro, Ngāti Rangi Tāwhaki, Ngāti Werewere, Te Iti o Hauā, Te Rangitaupi and Ngāti Waenganui.

The rōpū also proudly embraces its connections to a number of marae, including Tauwhare, Raungaiti, Rukumoana, Kai-ā-te-mata and Waimakariri.

In 2002, the group was first established as Te Iti o Hauaa. However, in 2015, the rōpū reinvented themselves under the new name Te Kārehu Matarau a Haua.

This led to the group qualifying for Te Matatini for the very first time, representing the Tainui region with 5 other teams.

The kapa was established to bring together the decedents of Ngāti Hauā, both young and old, to celebrate their unique identity.

The group is tutored by Ani Rangihau, Hoera Kereama, Taiho Gillett and Inia Mark. They are led by Hoera Kereama and Te Wairuaora Takiari.

Te Kāheru Matarau ā Hauā have chosen to share their waiata-ā-ringa, 'E te tau' composed by Tiaho Gillet and Hoera Kereama. The song is a dedication to Wī Te Tau Huata.