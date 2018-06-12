Matariki set to light up Auckland

The Auckland Council has teamed up with Te Kawerau a Maki to host the annual Matariki festival.
This will kick off on 30 June and is set to include 100 events that will take place at various venues around Auckland.
There will be a dawn karakia to open the festival followed by captivating kapa haka performances, family kite-flying events, lighting shows and cultural events.
Mayor Phill Goff says, “Matariki is the time we recognise the culture and traditions of this country's tangata whenua, and this year we are proud to host the festival with Te Kawerau a Maki."
This event is supported by Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, Vector Lights, AMI Insurance, Mai FM, SkyCity, Huawei p20 and Te Matatini Kapa Haka Aotearoa and will commence on the 22 July.
See below for the lineup of events
Matariki Dawn Karakia
Free entry
Sat 30 June, 6am - 9.30am
Arataki Visitor Centre, 300 Scenic Drive, Titirangi. Please note all parking at 233 Scenic Drive, with free shuttles to and from Arataki Visitor Centre.
Following the dawn blessing, there will be a light breakfast, entertainment and the opportunity to learn more about Te Kawerau a Maki history and stories. Dress warmly.
Light Up Tāmaki
Free
Sat 30 June - Sun 22 July
Various locations
Vector Lights on Auckland Harbour Bridge
Sun 1, Fri 6, Sat 7, Fri 13, Sat 14, Fri 20, Sat 21,
From 6pm-midnight every hour on the hour
Vector Lights is part of a smart energy partnership between Vector and Auckland Council in collaboration with the NZ Transport Agency, the guiding light toward a smart energy future. For more information, and to listen to the sound track, visit www.vector.co.nz/lights.
Manu Aute Kite Day
Free entry
Ōrākei
Sun 8 July, 10am
Takaparawhau Reserve / Michael Joseph Savage Memorial Park, 19 Hapimana St, Ōrākei
Puketāpapa
Sun 8 July, 11am
Pukewīwī / Winstone Park, 1129 Dominion Road, Mt Roskill
Manurewa
Sun 8 July, 12pm
Manu Tukutuku / Randwick Park, 137 Shifnal Drive, Manurewa
Matariki on the Move: Ngahau
Free entry.
Thu, 5 July, 7pm
Māngere Arts Centre - Ngā Tohu o Uenuku, cnr Orly and Bader Drive, Māngere
Thu, 19 July, 7pm
Part of Te Ara Rama Matariki Light Trail, Maybury Reserve, 96 Line Rd, Glen Innes
Matariki on the Move: Waiata
Free entry, on a first-come, first-seated basis.
Fri 6 July, 7pm
Centrestage Theatre
60 Centreway Road, Orewa, Hibiscus Coast
Sat 7 July, 7pm
Waiuku Cosmopolitan Club
4 Victoria Avenue, Waiuku
Thu 12 July, 7pm
Mt Wellington Panmure RSA
163 Queens Road, Panmure
Fri 13 July, 7pm
Pt Chevalier RSA
1136 Great North Road, Pt Chevalier
Te Taumata Kapa Haka - Wahine Toa
Free entry, on a first-come, first-seated basis.
Sat 14 July, 1pm and 7pm
ASB Waterfront Theatre, 138 Halsey Street, Wynyard Quarter
Te Korakora on Federal
Free entry
Fri 20 July, 5pm -10pm
Federal Street / SKYCITY, Auckland