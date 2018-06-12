Matariki set to light up Auckland

The Auckland Council has teamed up with Te Kawerau a Maki to host the annual Matariki festival.

This will kick off on 30 June and is set to include 100 events that will take place at various venues around Auckland.

There will be a dawn karakia to open the festival followed by captivating kapa haka performances, family kite-flying events, lighting shows and cultural events.

Mayor Phill Goff says, “Matariki is the time we recognise the culture and traditions of this country's tangata whenua, and this year we are proud to host the festival with Te Kawerau a Maki."

This event is supported by Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, Vector Lights, AMI Insurance, Mai FM, SkyCity, Huawei p20 and Te Matatini Kapa Haka Aotearoa and will commence on the 22 July.

See below for the lineup of events

Matariki Dawn Karakia

Free entry

Sat 30 June, 6am - 9.30am

Arataki Visitor Centre, 300 Scenic Drive, Titirangi. Please note all parking at 233 Scenic Drive, with free shuttles to and from Arataki Visitor Centre.

Following the dawn blessing, there will be a light breakfast, entertainment and the opportunity to learn more about Te Kawerau a Maki history and stories. Dress warmly.

Light Up Tāmaki

Free

Sat 30 June - Sun 22 July

Various locations

Vector Lights on Auckland Harbour Bridge

Sun 1, Fri 6, Sat 7, Fri 13, Sat 14, Fri 20, Sat 21,

From 6pm-midnight every hour on the hour

Vector Lights is part of a smart energy partnership between Vector and Auckland Council in collaboration with the NZ Transport Agency, the guiding light toward a smart energy future. For more information, and to listen to the sound track, visit www.vector.co.nz/lights.

Manu Aute Kite Day

Free entry

Ōrākei

Sun 8 July, 10am

Takaparawhau Reserve / Michael Joseph Savage Memorial Park, 19 Hapimana St, Ōrākei

Puketāpapa

Sun 8 July, 11am

Pukewīwī / Winstone Park, 1129 Dominion Road, Mt Roskill

Manurewa

Sun 8 July, 12pm

Manu Tukutuku / Randwick Park, 137 Shifnal Drive, Manurewa

Matariki on the Move: Ngahau

Free entry.

Thu, 5 July, 7pm

Māngere Arts Centre - Ngā Tohu o Uenuku, cnr Orly and Bader Drive, Māngere

Thu, 19 July, 7pm

Part of Te Ara Rama Matariki Light Trail, Maybury Reserve, 96 Line Rd, Glen Innes

Matariki on the Move: Waiata

Free entry, on a first-come, first-seated basis.

Fri 6 July, 7pm

Centrestage Theatre

60 Centreway Road, Orewa, Hibiscus Coast

Sat 7 July, 7pm

Waiuku Cosmopolitan Club

4 Victoria Avenue, Waiuku

Thu 12 July, 7pm

Mt Wellington Panmure RSA

163 Queens Road, Panmure

Fri 13 July, 7pm

Pt Chevalier RSA

1136 Great North Road, Pt Chevalier

Te Taumata Kapa Haka - Wahine Toa

Free entry, on a first-come, first-seated basis.

Sat 14 July, 1pm and 7pm

ASB Waterfront Theatre, 138 Halsey Street, Wynyard Quarter

Te Korakora on Federal

Free entry

Fri 20 July, 5pm -10pm

Federal Street / SKYCITY, Auckland