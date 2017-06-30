Matariki Kapa Haka takes over Auckland

Matai Smith gives us the latest on tomorrows showcase of some of the best kapa haka groups from Te Matatini taking the stage at Auckland’s Matariki festival.
Admission is free and it kicks off at midday at The Cloud on Auckland’s Queens Wharf.
