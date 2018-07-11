Matariki celebration performance by Te Waka Huia and Waihīrere

Two of Aotearoa's best kapa haka will perform in Auckland tomorrow in celebration of Matariki and 125 years of women's suffrage.

Te Waka Huia and Waihīrere, who have held the Te Matatini national title 11 times between them, will perform songs about wāhine toa and waiata poi at the ASB Waterfront Theatre.

Another highlight will be a light box installation, A Celebration of Wahine Toa, outside the theatre, featuring striking images of kaihaka wahine.

Councillor Cathy Casey is delighted to see the power and strength of wāhine celebrated during Matariki.

“Our wāhine are important and powerful leaders in Aotearoa and it’s fantastic to see this celebrated through kapa haka to mark the 125th anniversary of women’s suffrage.”

Te Waka Huia was first established in 1981 by Dr. Ngapo Wehi and his wife, Pimia Wehi when their whānau relocated from Waihirere in Gisborne to Auckland.

The group is now led by Tāpeta and Annette Wehi and has a long-standing record of excellence, placing in the top tier of elite haka groups. only last month the group also won first place at the kapa haka regional competition in Auckland.

Waihīrere was established in 1952 has competed in the national arena since the inaugural Polynesian Festival in 1972. Throughout those generations, the group has been fortunate to win the nationals five times.

Two sessions of kapa haka performances will go from 1pm and 7pm.

