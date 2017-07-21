Matariki Awards to honour Lifetime & Supreme Award winners

The prestigious Matariki Awards this year will honour one Supreme Te Tohu Tiketike o Matariki Award winner, as well as the Lifetime Achievement Award, Te Toi o Ngā Rangi.

The Te Tohu Tiketike o Matariki Supreme Award is the overall winner who selected from the finalists who demonstrates exemplary achievements in their field, as well as an outstanding commitment to Aotearoa.

Last year, the Supreme Matariki Award went to world-renowned actor Cliff Curtis who hails from Te Arawa waka.

He also won the 2016 Te Waipuna-a-Rangi award for Arts and Entertainment.

The Te Toi ō Ngā Rangi - Lifetime Achievement Award - will go to an individual who has reached the summit of the heavens through a lifetime achievement that one commits to. This award has been introduced this year.

Hundreds gathered at the inaugural Matariki Awards event at Tāmaki Paenga Hira - Auckland War Memorial Museum, to pay homage to those who have excelled in their fields making major contributions to Māori across a broad range of fields.

The other 2016 winners were:

Ezekiel Raui of Te Rarawa who was named the Matariki Young Achiever of the year.

Linda Tuhiwai Smith of Ngāti Awa and Ngāti Porou was acknowledged for her major contribution to education with the Te Ururangi Award.

IronMāori and its immense contribution to improving the health of Māori was awarded the Te Tupu-a-Rangi Award for Health & Science.

Nehe Rihara Milner-Skudder of Ngāti Porou, Tapuika and his rise to All Blacks fame was recognised with the Te Waitā Award for Sport.

Māori-owned Miraka Limited was awarded the Te Tupu-a-Nuku Award for Business & Innovation.

Scotty Morrison who was recognised for his contribution to te reo Māori me ōna tikanga with the Te Waitī Award for Te Reo & Tikanga.

You can watch the full 2016 Matariki Awards - Ngā Whetū o Matariki Live Special here: