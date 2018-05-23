Matai Smith appointed interim manager of Turanga FM

Veteran Māori broadcaster and TV personality Matai Smith has been appointed interim station manager of Turanga FM in Gisborne.

Smith says, “I’m honoured and excited to take on a broadcasting role that puts me at the heart of our people.”

Chair of Turanga FM, Ronald Nepe says he is confident that the station will thrive in a new broadcasting landscape with Matai as he has a wealth of experience and a creative vision.

“Matai has a rare mix of technical skills, passion for te reo Maori, and commitment to the people of Turanga.”

Despite Smith's excitement to be back among his people, he also knows the challenges he has yet to face, with the first one being the towns’ biggest biannual regional kappa haka event, Tamararo.

“It’s my first week and I already have the huge task of helping the team prepare for a live broadcast of the Tamararo Senior Competitions at Houhoupiko this Saturday.”