Mataatua mourns the loss of Te Makariini Temara

By Mere McLean
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

Mātaatua elder and kapa haka exponent Te Makariini Temara passed away early this morning in Whakatāne. 

Mr Temara was a prominent figure of Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi and  a staunch supporter of Māori performing arts and the Māori language.

The Ngāi Tuhoe descendant was a driving force behind the Mātaatua Kapa haka group Ruatāhuna Kākahu Mauku who have previously performed at Te Matatini making the top six in 2007. 

He was also a staunch supporter of tribal affairs within Tūhoe playing a key role in events like Te Hui Ahurei a Tūhoe and the Mātaatua Kapa Haka festival. 

He is survived by his wife Rose, children and grandchildren. 

