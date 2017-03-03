Massey University welcomes first ever Maōri Chancellor Michael Ahie

The new Chancellor of Massey University, Michael Ahie (Taranaki, Ngā Ruahine, Ngāti Ruanui) has been welcomed onto the Manawatū campus.

Ahie, who is the university's first ever Māori chancellor, says he has a passion to unleash the potential of the Māori economy and believes Massey University, with its expertise in the agri-food and business sectors, is well placed to empower Māori through education.

The Wellington-based businessman was appointed to the university council by the Minister of Tertiary Education in December 2012 and has been Pro Chancellor (deputy chairman) since December 2013.

After spending 18 years in Corporate life, including senior roles at Toyota New Zealand, the New Zealand Dairy Board and Wrightson Ltd Mr Ahie decided to change direction.

"Increasing the educational achievement of Māori and Pasifika is vital not just for those groups but for the whole country and will ensure New Zealand prospers," said Ahie.

He founded a company AltusQ New Zealand dedicated to coaching and mentoring people in organisations. He also chairs the Plant and Food Research board of directors, the Food Safety Assurance Advisory Council, ComplyWith NZ Ltd and the Plant Market Access Council.

Mr Ahie is a Massey alumni having graduated with a Bachelor of Business Studies with First Class Honours in Marketing.