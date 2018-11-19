Marlon Williams announces Turangawaewae NZ tour

Picture credit: Marlon Williams - Beautiful Dress (Official Video)

On the same day he released his latest music video Beautiful Dress, Kai Tahu singer Marlon Williams has announced a Turangawaewae NZ tour for next year.

Williams will play alongside special guests Don McGlashan and Emily Fairlight at shows in Upper Moutere, Dunedin, Havelock North, Martinborough and Christchurch throughout February and early March 2019.

He is also performing at the Villa Maria Winery show early next year.

Williams, who is based in the UK, won three Tuis at last week's Vodafone NZ Music Awards for Album of the Year for Make Way for Love, Best Solo Artist and Best Music Video for Vampire Again.

In a post to his Facebook page, he said "Genuinely homesick and humbled by the NZ music community after the Vodafone Music Awards last night.

"My only consolation for not being there to share the fun is that I’m out here with my road warriors doing what we love. Three shows left for the year...arohanui from Catalonia xxxx".