Marine protection proposals not enough - Forest & Bird

By Online News - Rereātea
  • South Island

Environmental group Forest and Bird says two proposed marine protection networks along the south-eastern South Island coast do not go far enough.

The first proposed network includes six marine reserves and five other areas of partial protection.

The second proposed has three reserves and two areas of protection.

However, Forest and Bird say no reserves were offered in the southern third of the area and many habitats received no protection at all.

Animals affected include penguins, dolphins and sea lions.

