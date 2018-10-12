Marine murals make a splash in Gisborne

Credit: @sonnysundancer

Street art murals have been popping up all over Gisborne this week as part of the Sea Walls Tairawhiti Festival.

Local and international artists have volunteered to paint 15 murals around the region for the festival, which runs from 5 to 15 October.

Several walls in the Gisborne CBD have been painted, along with a building at the Adventure Playground and three sites in Tolaga Bay.

Sea Walls is a public art programme developed by the Hawai'i based not-for-profit organisation PangeaSeed Foundation.

With the support of more than 200 artists worldwide, the foundation has created nearly 300 murals in 12 countries since 2014.

Sea Walls aims to take the message of ocean conservation into streets around the globe.