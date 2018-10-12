Marine murals make a splash in Gisborne

Credit: @sonnysundancer
Street art murals have been popping up all over Gisborne this week as part of the Sea Walls Tairawhiti Festival.
Local and international artists have volunteered to paint 15 murals around the region for the festival, which runs from 5 to 15 October.
@seawalls_ Operations dream team. These dudes are my loveable troupe of brothers right now, busting their asses to make magic happen here in Gizzy. #seawallstairawhiti . . Special thanks to project partners Eastland Community Trust, JN Williams memorial trust, @gisbornedc, @resenecolour, Tairawhiti Environment Centre, Walter Findlay LTD, and to our sponsors @gordonharrisartsupplies, @fareast_coffeelover, @frankandalbie, @skinniessungel, @picspeanutbutter, Martins Hiremaster, Hirepool Gisborne and Evolution Wireless. . #pangeaseed #seawalls #tairawhiti #seawallstairawhiti #gisbornenz #artivism #paintforapurpose #protectwhatyoulove #streetartnz #streetart #aotearoa #newzealand #saveourseas
Several walls in the Gisborne CBD have been painted, along with a building at the Adventure Playground and three sites in Tolaga Bay.
Awesome third day of painting for @pangeaseed Foundation’s latest edition of @seawalls_ Artists for Oceans taking place on the coast of beautiful Gisborne, New Zealand. . Swipe 👈🏽 and enjoy a selection of photos documenting the day’s action as 20+ international and national artists come together to paint for a purpose and help give our oceans a voice via art and activism (ARTivism). . Special thanks to project partners Eastland Community Trust, JN Williams memorial trust, @gisbornedc, @resenecolour, Tairawhiti Environment Centre, Walter Findlay LTD, and to our sponsors @gordonharrisartsupplies, @fareast_coffeelover, @frankandalbie, @skinniessungel, @picspeanutbutter, Martins Hiremaster, Hirepool Gisborne and Evolution Wireless. . PC: @vanessarushtonphotography . #pangeaseed #seawalls #tairawhiti #seawallstairawhiti #gisbornenz #artivism #paintforapurpose #protectwhatyoulove #streetartnz #streetart #aotearoa #newzealand #saveourseas #oceansmatter
Sea Walls is a public art programme developed by the Hawai'i based not-for-profit organisation PangeaSeed Foundation.
With the support of more than 200 artists worldwide, the foundation has created nearly 300 murals in 12 countries since 2014.
Sea Walls aims to take the message of ocean conservation into streets around the globe.
Repost- I posted the wrong cut yesterday! -VID NUMBER 1 from @seawalls_ Tairāwhiti! (This ones even better) Many thanks to @renegadepeachproject for the beautiful footage and @electricwirehustle for the sweet tunes. . Special thanks to project partners Eastland Community Trust, JN Williams memorial trust, @gisbornedc, @resenecolour, Tairawhiti Environment Centre, Walter Findlay LTD, and to our sponsors @gordonharrisartsupplies, @fareast_coffeelover, @frankandalbie, @skinniessungel, @picspeanutbutter, Martins Hiremaster, Hirepool Gisborne and Evolution Wireless. . #pangeaseed #seawalls #tairawhiti #seawallstairawhiti #gisbornenz #artivism #paintforapurpose #protectwhatyoulove #streetartnz #streetart #aotearoa #newzealand #saveourseas