Marama Davidson enters race for Tāmaki Makaurau electorate

Green Party MP Marama Davidson is set to run in the Tāmaki Makaurau electorate. Today, Davidson was selected as the Green Party's candidate in the Māori electorate for the second time.

She says since the last election her position in Māori politics nationwide has grown stronger.

"I am warmed by the feedback from Māori around the country who say I've maintained a strong clear voice on issues facing Māori communities including in my own back yard in Tāmaki Makaurau. I have a proven record of representation now."

Davidson is the Green's Māori development spokesperson and also holds the social housing, human rights and Pacific peoples portfolios.

"I have continued to discuss with Tamaki Makaurau people about the Green Party plans to fix the housing crisis which include progressive home ownership, banning non-resident investors from buying property, having a capital gains tax on investment properties, building more State Homes and strengthening renters rights."

Davidson entered parliament in 2015 with the resignation of former co-party leader Russel Norman.

In the 2014 election Davidson gathered more than 3000 Tamaki Makaurau votes, behind current Tamaki Makaurau MP Peeni Henare by 4300 votes.