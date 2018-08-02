Marae shuts doors after alleged robbery

Police are investigating an incident at a marae near Pukekohe, Auckland where taps and pipes were allegedly stolen from the men's and women's toilets.

A post written on the Ngā Hau e Whā Marae Facebook page said the marae had to shut it's doors last night.

“It is with great sadness that our Marae is closed down till further notice.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Bright at Counties Manukau Police told Rereātea the matter was reported to police this morning and they will be investigating it.

“In the meantime, we’d like to hear from anyone who has information that could help our investigation.”

A spokesperson from the marae said they plan to release more information about the incident later today.