Marae in Rotorua benefiting from workshops on P

Kevin Hollingsworth a former meth user who has been P free for seven years is helping to educate others about the risks of the drug in Rotorua.

Hollingsworth of Te Utuhina Manaakitanga helps runs wōrkshops on Marae and hopes other communities follow.

“I am fearful that it's rising in our community but it's everywhere in every community but this is one way forward and working with the police, Ngāti Pikiao and our selves and working in collaboration and allowing the community the speak about what they have been through and how we can implement changes from there kōrero and feed-back so these wānanga are a series of more to come,” says Hollingsworth.

For 12 years he was highly addicted to meth, now he works as an alcohol and drug clinician at Te Utuhina Manaakitanga.

Te Pae Akurangi-Fitzell of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Pikiao says, “having someone like Kevin on board is awesome a lot of people their really grateful to hear from someone who has had experiences cause we are not talking about this kaupapa that we have heard in a book or leant on a course given talks from his own journey and a lot of our whānau can connect with that and he's an example that there is always hope for people”.

But talking to his own clients, Hollingsworth says the issue of P has been growing for some time, “they say 'Matua is easier to get than cannabis' because that's a huge surprise to me”.

Between Kevin and Te Pae they have formed Tu Taua which has already ran three workshops on Marae and have had over 100 whānau in attendance.

“Their wanting to know where to get help they are wanting to know the signs of meth and then on the other hand of the scale we have a whole lot of Whānau who have no idea they don't know anything about drug so we are really educating our people on what to look out for,” says Akurangi-Fitzell.

They hope to take their workshops on P to all Marae with in Rotorua before sharing it with other Marae in the wider Bay of Plenty.