Marae-led initiative to provide affordable housing for whānau

A $1.5 million marae-led social housing development in Christchurch will provide warm, healthy and affordable homes for whānau, Minister for Māori Development and Minister for Whānau Ora Te Ururoa Flavell says.

Mr Flavell made the announcement at the Unleash The Māui Summit in Christchurch today. The land-based summit is designed to enable innovative, creative and sustainable solutions for the whenua.

The development includes six three-bedroom homes as part of a 17 home papakāinga to be built on the marae reservation. An additional two homes are expected to be built in the next five years.

“The whānau and individuals who will live in these homes, will be given the wrap around support and help they need to empower themselves to move in a more positive direction. The housing will not only complement the existing services being delivered by the marae, but will also benefit the wider community by providing much needed housing relief.”

Mr Flavell applauds the collaboration between Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae, Housing New Zealand, Rata Foundation and the Māori Housing Network led by Te Puni Kōkiri.

“This is the kind of collaboration and partnership the Government encourages – the resources of the Māori Housing Network and Housing New Zealand coupled with the experience and whānau-centred approach of community housing providers,” Mr Flavell says.

The Māori Housing Network was launched in October 2015 and has supported 130 housing proposals that will provide more than $36 million to help whānau live in safe, secure and healthy homes.

Tenants will also have access to a range of services and support for Māori mothers and mums-to-be, a suite of support services through Whānau Ora Navigators, budget services, youth services and the provision for an onsite social worker.

Those 130 housing proposals cover a wide spectrum of housing needs, including housing improvements, building capability and capacity in the sector, and increasing affordable homes for Māori.