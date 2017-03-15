Māoriland film festival set to showcase indigenous talent

One hundred films from 15 different countries and 71 indigenous nations are set to showcase at the Māoriland Film Festival which begins today in Ōtaki.

The annual festival features indigenous films, features and documentaries from across the globe and highlights present and up and coming talent in the industry.

This year will also see a focus on celebrating youth in the industry with the Māoriland Rangatahi Film Festival.

Ngā Pakiaka which is a committee of five award winning youth filmmakers aged 12-16 have also been busy selecting inspiring films for their peers which will also be screened throughout the week.

This will be the fourth festival and the pōwhiri will kick off this morning at Raukawa Marae at 9:30.

More information and a full programme of events at the festival can be located on the Māoriland Film Festival website.