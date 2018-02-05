Māori youth warm to PM Jacinda Ardern

It’s no secret that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has a great rapport with the younger generation, and rangatahi taking part in the celebrations at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds today say she’s Aotearoa’s best Prime Minister yet.

Students from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Taumārere attended the Prime Minister’s pōwhiri as she was welcomed onto Te Whare Rūnanga.

Mouhnir Te Ropere Ramach, from Ngāpuhi, says Jacinda Ardern has done a great job so far, “She helps our people and she’s helping us keep our land and our tikanga for Aotearoa."

He says, “She’s really good at her job. She knows what she’s doing and she won’t back down to anyone else.”

Students from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Taumārere cooked some kai for manuhiri at the Treaty grounds after the Prime Minister’s pōwhiri today.

Another student, Tarquala Whittaker-Stone from Ngāpuhi, says Ardern is different from Prime Ministers before her.

“She has something really likeable about her,” says Tarquala. “I think that the way that she is is very inclusive to everyone, like no matter who you are.”

Today, Jacinda was the first female Prime Minister to stand and speak at Te Whare Rūnanga marae on the Treaty Grounds.

“Historic to have the opportunity to speak on the verandah today. But I now carry that expectation for the rest of my time in office,” says Ardern.

Mouhnir hopes the Prime Minister will keep her head high as she continues to lead the country.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done and I hope you do more,” he says.