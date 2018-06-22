Māori TV welcomes new chairman

Māori Television's new chairman Jamie Tuuta was formally welcomed to the station today.

The CEO of Te Tumu Paeroa was appointed to the position last month. Soon after his appointment, Tuuta appeared before the Māori Affairs Select committee for the station's annual review.

It was here where it was made known that there has been no increase in funding to the station for 14 years.

Tuuta says he will be making this issue a priority.

"We need to review Māori Television's strategy and the benefits Māori Television provides in terms of the language and customs," says Tuuta.

"By doing that, politicians and the wider country can see the benefits of our efforts, which will make it easier to approach the government and groups like TMP for new funding so we can carry out Māori Television's new strategy."