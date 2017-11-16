Māori TV on the red the carpet at the VNZMAs

Māori TV was live on the red carpet at this year’s Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards.
Kawekōrero Reporters crossed to Te Kāea, Native Affairs and Rereātea Reporters for the latest as well as exclusive interviews.
Interviews on the red carpet included Opetaia Foa’i, who made the music for the Moana movie, SWIDT, who are nominated for five awards including Album Of The Year, VNZMA hosts Jono and Ben and Die Henwood, who is presenting the Best Rock Artist award.
We will have updates for you as the night rolls on.
The list of nominees is as follows:
Godfrey Hirst Album of the Year
Aldous Harding - Party
David Dallas - Hood Country Club
Fazerdaze - Morningside
Leisure - Leisure
Lorde - Melodrama
SWIDT – Stoneyhunga
Vodafone Single of the Year
David Dallas 'Fit In'
Ladi6 'Royal Blue'
Lorde 'Green Light'
Maala 'In My Head'
SWIDT 'Player Of The Day"
Theia "Roam"
Best Group
Devilskin
Leisure
Shapeshifter
SWIDT
THREE Best Solo Artist
Aldous Harding
Kings
Lorde
Nadia
Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Aldous Harding
Fazerdaze
Nadia Reid
Teeks
Vodafone People's Choice Award
Lorde
Kings
Maala
SWIDT
Theia
Best Rock Artist
Clap Clap Riot
Devilskin
Graham Brazier
The Edge Best Pop Artist
Lorde
Mitch James
Theia
Best Alternative Artist
Aldous Harding
Fazerdaze
Nadia Reid
Best Soul/RnB Artist
Ladi6
Teeks
Tommy Nee
Best Hip Hop Artist
David Dallas
Kings
SWIDT
Best Roots Artist
Israel Starr
Sons of Zion
Tomorrow People
Best Electronic Artist
Chaos In The CBD
K+Lab
Truth
Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist
Alien Weaponry
Maisey Rika (Maisey Rika Withdrew her nomination)
Teeks
Best Worship Artist
Curate Music
Josh & Amberley Klinkenberg
Juliagrace
Best Classical Artist
Jenny McLeod
NZTrio
Te Kōkī Trio