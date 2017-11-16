Māori TV on the red the carpet at the VNZMAs

Māori TV was live on the red carpet at this year’s Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards.

Kawekōrero Reporters crossed to Te Kāea, Native Affairs and Rereātea Reporters for the latest as well as exclusive interviews.

Interviews on the red carpet included Opetaia Foa’i, who made the music for the Moana movie, SWIDT, who are nominated for five awards including Album Of The Year, VNZMA hosts Jono and Ben and Die Henwood, who is presenting the Best Rock Artist award.

We will have updates for you as the night rolls on.

The list of nominees is as follows:

Godfrey Hirst Album of the Year

Aldous Harding - Party

David Dallas - Hood Country Club

Fazerdaze - Morningside

Leisure - Leisure

Lorde - Melodrama

SWIDT – Stoneyhunga

Vodafone Single of the Year

David Dallas 'Fit In'

Ladi6 'Royal Blue'

Lorde 'Green Light'

Maala 'In My Head'

SWIDT 'Player Of The Day"

Theia "Roam"

Best Group

Devilskin

Leisure

Shapeshifter

SWIDT

THREE Best Solo Artist

Aldous Harding

Kings

Lorde

Nadia

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Aldous Harding

Fazerdaze

Nadia Reid

Teeks

Vodafone People's Choice Award

Lorde

Kings

Maala

SWIDT

Theia

Best Rock Artist

Clap Clap Riot

Devilskin

Graham Brazier

The Edge Best Pop Artist

Lorde

Mitch James

Theia

Best Alternative Artist

Aldous Harding

Fazerdaze

Nadia Reid

Best Soul/RnB Artist

Ladi6

Teeks

Tommy Nee

Best Hip Hop Artist

David Dallas

Kings

SWIDT

Best Roots Artist

Israel Starr

Sons of Zion

Tomorrow People

Best Electronic Artist

Chaos In The CBD

K+Lab

Truth

Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist

Alien Weaponry

Maisey Rika (Maisey Rika Withdrew her nomination)

Teeks

Best Worship Artist

Curate Music

Josh & Amberley Klinkenberg

Juliagrace

Best Classical Artist

Jenny McLeod

NZTrio

Te Kōkī Trio