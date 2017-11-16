Topic: NZ Music

Māori TV on the red the carpet at the VNZMAs

By Kawe Kōrero Reporters , Kayne Ngātokowhā Peters
  • Auckland

Māori TV was live on the red carpet at this year’s Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards.

Kawekōrero Reporters crossed to Te Kāea, Native Affairs and Rereātea Reporters for the latest as well as exclusive interviews.

Interviews on the red carpet included Opetaia Foa’i, who made the music for the Moana movie, SWIDT, who are nominated for five awards including Album Of The Year, VNZMA hosts Jono and Ben and Die Henwood, who is presenting the Best Rock Artist award.

We will have updates for you as the night rolls on.

The list of nominees is as follows:

Godfrey Hirst Album of the Year
Aldous Harding - Party
David Dallas - Hood Country Club
Fazerdaze - Morningside
Leisure - Leisure
Lorde - Melodrama
SWIDT – Stoneyhunga

Vodafone Single of the Year

David Dallas  'Fit In'
Ladi6  'Royal Blue'
Lorde  'Green Light'
Maala  'In My Head'
SWIDT  'Player Of The Day"
Theia  "Roam" 

Best Group

Devilskin 
Leisure 
Shapeshifter 
SWIDT 

THREE Best Solo Artist

Aldous Harding 
Kings 
Lorde 
Nadia

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Aldous Harding 
Fazerdaze 
Nadia Reid 
Teeks 

Vodafone People's Choice Award

Lorde 
Kings 
Maala 
SWIDT 
Theia 

Best Rock Artist

Clap Clap Riot 
Devilskin 
Graham Brazier 

The Edge Best Pop Artist

Lorde 
Mitch James
Theia 

Best Alternative Artist
Aldous Harding 
Fazerdaze 
Nadia Reid

Best Soul/RnB Artist

Ladi6 
Teeks 
Tommy Nee

Best Hip Hop Artist

David Dallas 
Kings 
SWIDT

Best Roots Artist

Israel Starr 
Sons of Zion 
Tomorrow People 

Best Electronic Artist

Chaos In The CBD
K+Lab 
Truth 

Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist

Alien Weaponry
Maisey Rika (Maisey Rika Withdrew her nomination)
Teeks 

Best Worship Artist

Curate Music 
Josh & Amberley Klinkenberg 
Juliagrace 

Best Classical Artist

Jenny McLeod  
NZTrio
Te Kōkī Trio

