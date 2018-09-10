Māori TV on the hunt for top reo-speaking town

Māori Television is on a quest to find out which town is the top reo-speaking town in New Zealand.

In light of Māori Language Week, Māori Television is proud to announce Reo Town, a live online search for the top speaking te reo Māori town in the country.

In the next five days, host Kihi Ririnui, along with guest hosts from Māori Television shows such as Ahikāroa, The Ring Inz, Maimoa and Nanakia will travel to five towns in the North Island to test the nation’s knowledge and the use of te reo Māori.

Whether it's a word, a phrase or a mihi, all will count towards the final tally of which city will come out on top.

The aim for Māori Television is to get amongst the community, to meet, celebrate and shine the spotlight on locals who are engaged te reo speakers, as well as connecting with all levels of te reo speaking people across Aotearoa online and in person.

To see who will reign above the rest, watch our one-hour live stream coverage kicking off at 1 pm each day, via the Māori Television Facebook Page and www.maoritelevision.com.

There are prizes up for grabs as well as bragging rights for the winner of the competition, so get involved and help your town come out on top!

Dates and Locations:

Monday 10 September Wellington 1pm Te Ngaakau Civic Square

Miss Kihi Pere Wihongi

Tuesday 11 September Tauranga 1pm Te Wharekura o Mauao

Miss Kihi Uenuku Winiata

Wednesday 12 September Hamilton 1pm University of Waikato

Miss Kihi Turia Schmidt-Peke

Thursday 13 September Auckland 1pm Aotea Centre

Miss Kihi Tuhoe Tamaiparea

Friday 14 September Whangarei 1130am Canopy Bridge

Chey Milne Georgia Ihimaera