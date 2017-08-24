Topic: Entertainment

Māori TV keeps the faith

By Aroha Awarau
Faith in Maori Television's new direction was embraced at the opening of the network’s new premises this morning. Five different denominations, Buddha, Baptist, Pai Mārire, Ringatu and Anglican, took part in the channel’s dawn karakia. 

Artist Tame Iti, who attended the ceremony, endorsed Māori Television’s decision to include a mixture of denominations during their dawn service.

“It was nice to hear a wide range of karakia. It was a good collaboration,” Iti says

Māori Television spent more than 13 years in Newmarket before moving to East Tāmaki in South Auckland. Iti says he prefers the channel’s new location.

“This is a very good location because it’s surrounded by tangata whenua. When you walk into this place, you can feel the wairua.”

This morning’s traditional ceremony was attended by more than 250 people including Members of Parliament, iwi, local community representatives, schools and industry partners. It will be followed by an official opening of the new premises at 10am. 

