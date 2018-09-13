Māori TV and union staff reach settlement

Māori Television and E tū union have reached a settlement that "reflects the expectations of both parties".

It comes after union members at Māori Television went on strike for a day last month.

E tū industry coordinator Joe Gallagher said the strike was a result of the company’s failed attempt to settle the members’ collective agreement, after earlier talks had collapsed.

“We were really close on the money offered and we were very close to addressing the humiliation our members feel in the wake of the favourable treatment by Māori TV of its non-union members," he said last month.

At the time, Māori Television's chief executive Keith Ikin believed the early offer that was put forward was fair and reasonable, accusing the union of "public posturing".

However, since the new settlement, Māori Television management say they look forward to working alongside the E tū union in responding to future challenges and opportunities.