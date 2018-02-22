Māori trade opportunities in Dubai

By Aroha Treacher
  • North Island: East Coast

Ngāti Kahungunu chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana is leading a business delegation to Dubai to investigate new trade opportunities that would help expand the $50mil Māori economy internationally.

"We're exploring new markets, especially here in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).  They've shown us a whānau, a clan, a tribal people can lead the world and so it's given us confidence to take that stance and that same mana and take that to the world," says Tomoana.

"There's been a maturity and a confidence within the Māori economy in expanding into Australasia and further afield into deep Asia, and we've had a natural association with Europe and with that confidence we're exploring more markets."

The visit is about opening up trade opportunities with iwi Māori ahead of Expo2020, a global festival of innovation held in October in Dubai.

The UAE has been a global economic powerhouse for decades which now boasts a $350 billion dollar economy- an empire Tomoana says Māori can learn from.


 

